Sei Investments Co. Has $15.24 Million Holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 136.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,870 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $15,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 512,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,560,000 after buying an additional 102,539 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after buying an additional 15,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 560,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,085,000 after buying an additional 71,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EDU opened at $82.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.28. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $108.40.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.44 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 14.79%. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, CLSA cut shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Language Training and Test Preparation, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tour segments.

