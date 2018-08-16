Sei Investments Co. Has $14.56 Million Position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 300,251 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $14,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,864,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $321,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,367,897 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $83,383,000 after purchasing an additional 15,825 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,363,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,168,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,551,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,711,000 after purchasing an additional 138,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 2,487,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,493,000 after purchasing an additional 161,069 shares in the last quarter. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet cut America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $16.41 on Thursday. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Mexico and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services.

