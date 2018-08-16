Secoo Holding Ltd – (SECO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Secoo Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:SECO) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $17.40 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.15 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Secoo an industry rank of 200 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SECO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Secoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Secoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Secoo in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Secoo in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Secoo during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Secoo during the 1st quarter worth about $1,899,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Secoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SECO opened at $13.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.10 million and a P/E ratio of 17.46. Secoo has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 19th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.31 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Secoo will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Secoo Company Profile

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, automobiles, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

