Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.14

Press coverage about Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Seattle Genetics earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.6705878831541 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.93.

Seattle Genetics stock opened at $73.90 on Thursday. Seattle Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $45.31 and a fifty-two week high of $74.72. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.98 and a beta of 1.70.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.81. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Seattle Genetics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 5,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $292,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 18,832 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $1,226,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,949 shares of company stock worth $5,532,794. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer worldwide. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for the treatment of relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

