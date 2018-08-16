SeaSpine Holdings Corp (SPNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). SeaSpine reported earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 27.65% and a negative net margin of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $36.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPNE shares. ValuEngine upgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Monday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SeaSpine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

NASDAQ SPNE opened at $13.66 on Monday. SeaSpine has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $14.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, Director Stuart Essig sold 43,496 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $608,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Bradley sold 2,609 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $31,203.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,803.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 26,895 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 23,090 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine.

