Seaport Global Securities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, August 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst V. Bernardino now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.16). Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 30.34% and a negative net margin of 12,536.05%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AUPH. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.51.

AUPH opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.18. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $7.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,261,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 10,772 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,000,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 171,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. 25.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

