Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact Purchases 509,492 Shares

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 509,492 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.11 per share, with a total value of $26,040,136.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 9th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 581,291 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $29,855,105.76.

On Thursday, August 2nd, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 125,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.87 per share, with a total value of $6,608,750.00.

On Tuesday, July 31st, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 500,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.65 per share, with a total value of $26,325,000.00.

NASDAQ STX opened at $52.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $62.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 120.71%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Seagate Technology by 436.8% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,723 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen set a $55.00 price objective on Seagate Technology and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.77.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

