SCYNEXIS Inc (SCYX) Receives $5.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

SCYNEXIS Inc (NASDAQ:SCYX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.63.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Friday, August 10th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on SCYNEXIS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th.

SCYNEXIS stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30. SCYNEXIS has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $65.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.47.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 105.78% and a negative net margin of 12,011.72%. equities analysts anticipate that SCYNEXIS will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCYX. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 63.2% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,868,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,000 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp bought a new position in SCYNEXIS in the first quarter valued at about $2,566,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in SCYNEXIS in the first quarter valued at about $1,746,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 222.9% in the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iguana Healthcare Management LLC boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 60.0% in the first quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections.

