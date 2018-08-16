Scout24 (G24) PT Set at €28.00 by Oddo Bhf

Scout24 (ETR:G24) received a €28.00 ($31.82) price target from equities researchers at Oddo Bhf in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s target price indicates a potential downside of 34.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($48.86) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($54.55) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($51.14) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Macquarie set a €49.54 ($56.30) price target on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €43.68 ($49.63).

Shares of G24 stock opened at €42.82 ($48.66) on Tuesday. Scout24 has a 1-year low of €29.81 ($33.88) and a 1-year high of €37.60 ($42.73).

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24 and AutoScout24segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate, as well as offers advertising services to third-party suppliers, such as insurance and financial service providers, utilities, or removal companies.

