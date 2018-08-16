Scotiabank Analysts Give Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) a $39.00 Price Target

Scotiabank set a $39.00 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Sunday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.44.

NYSE:RBA opened at $37.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $38.54.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $206.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.52 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.36%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 83.95%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Karl William Werner sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $169,349.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,349.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 11,107 shares of company stock worth $392,708 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8,475.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,709,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,164 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter valued at $28,876,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,608,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,592,000 after purchasing an additional 722,199 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 36.9% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,347,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,966,000 after purchasing an additional 363,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,852,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,198,000 after purchasing an additional 306,416 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

