Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) Holdings Boosted by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,647,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,944 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,219,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,575,000 after purchasing an additional 664,503 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,987,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,251,000 after purchasing an additional 280,906 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 842,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,277,000 after purchasing an additional 41,796 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 647,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,776,000 after purchasing an additional 88,751 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.69. 27,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,036. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $76.47.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

