Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,722 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,799.0% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 129,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 126,838 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 297.6% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $216,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $51.48 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $45.22 and a one year high of $54.60.

