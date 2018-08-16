Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (FNDX) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lowered its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 1,019.2% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index alerts:

FNDX stock opened at $38.52 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.