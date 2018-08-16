SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (SDR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3,024.00

Shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,024 ($38.58) and last traded at GBX 3,052 ($38.93), with a volume of 146870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,014 ($38.45).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SDR. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($45.92) price objective on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,880 ($36.74) to GBX 2,820 ($35.97) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,510 ($44.78) to GBX 3,420 ($43.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,593 ($45.83) to GBX 3,955 ($50.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities cut their price objective on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,538 ($45.13) to GBX 3,454 ($44.06) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,529.58 ($45.03).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.45) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

