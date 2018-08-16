SB One Bancorp (SBBX) Director Purchases $27,500.00 in Stock

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Director Michael X. Mcbride purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,687.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SB One Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.65. 357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.43 million, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.35. SB One Bancorp has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $32.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. SB One Bancorp had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 9.30%. analysts predict that SB One Bancorp will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. SB One Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBBX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of SB One Bancorp by 28.8% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 689,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,950,000 after buying an additional 154,267 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SB One Bancorp by 719.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 18,760 shares during the period. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,188,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

