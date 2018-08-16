Savara (SVRA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Savara Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Savara Inc., formerly known as Mast Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Savara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity set a $25.00 price target on Savara and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Savara in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Savara in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

Shares of SVRA opened at $10.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Savara has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $343.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of -0.24.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.02). analysts forecast that Savara will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jaakko Taneli Jouhikainen sold 17,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $214,859.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 207,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert N. Neville sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $33,199.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,648 shares in the company, valued at $4,884,120.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,055 shares of company stock worth $569,209 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 1,012.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 13,248 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Savara during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

