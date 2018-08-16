Savara (SVRA) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Savara earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 46.5355733324363 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Savara alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Savara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Savara and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Savara from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

NASDAQ:SVRA traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,657. The company has a market cap of $343.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of -0.24. Savara has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). equities analysts anticipate that Savara will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Savara news, insider Jaakko Taneli Jouhikainen sold 2,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $31,946.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,101.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert N. Neville sold 17,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $217,293.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,648 shares in the company, valued at $4,868,014.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,055 shares of company stock worth $569,209. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.