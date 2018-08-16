Sanofi (SAN) PT Set at €78.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €78.00 ($88.64) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a €93.00 ($105.68) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($95.45) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Societe Generale set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €78.33 ($89.02).

Shares of EPA:SAN opened at €66.17 ($75.19) on Thursday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($71.69) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($105.65).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio, an oral immunomodulator and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

