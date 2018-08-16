Samir Dhir Sells 4,000 Shares of Virtusa Co. (VRTU) Stock

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) President Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $211,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 129,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,825,190.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Samir Dhir also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 11th, Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of Virtusa stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $209,360.00.

Virtusa stock opened at $51.98 on Thursday. Virtusa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Virtusa had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Virtusa Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Virtusa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virtusa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Virtusa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Virtusa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Virtusa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

VRTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtusa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

