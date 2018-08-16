Saipem (SAPMF) Lifted to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SAPMF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saipem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Barclays raised shares of Saipem from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

SAPMF opened at $4.90 on Thursday. Saipem has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

Saipem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the drilling, engineering, procurement, construction, and installation businesses worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore E&C, Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments. It provides engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services primarily for the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental markets.

