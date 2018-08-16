Saga Communications, Inc. (SGA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SGA opened at $36.00 on Thursday. Saga Communications has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $46.80.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

