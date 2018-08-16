Saga Communications, Inc. (SGA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SGA opened at $36.00 on Thursday. Saga Communications has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $46.80.
Saga Communications Company Profile
