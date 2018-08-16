SAFRAN/ADR (SAFRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $30.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $53.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SAFRAN/ADR has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $31.82.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

