RusGas (RGS) Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00

RusGas (CURRENCY:RGS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One RusGas token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, RusGas has traded 39.5% lower against the dollar. RusGas has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $16,708.00 worth of RusGas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RusGas Token Profile

RusGas (CRYPTO:RGS) is a token. RusGas’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. RusGas’ official website is rusgas.io/en . RusGas’ official Twitter account is @RusGasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling RusGas

RusGas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RusGas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RusGas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RusGas using one of the exchanges listed above.

