Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RUBY opened at $21.45 on Monday. Rubius Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $33.01.

In related news, Director Francis M. Cuss purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $230,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

There is no company description available for Rubius Therapeutics Inc

Further Reading: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.