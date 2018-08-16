Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ RUBY opened at $21.45 on Monday. Rubius Therapeutics has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $33.01.
Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile
There is no company description available for Rubius Therapeutics Inc
