Rubicon Technology (RBCN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Rubicon Technology stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 12,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,759. Rubicon Technology has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $9.05.

Get Rubicon Technology alerts:

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter. Rubicon Technology had a negative net margin of 154.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.25%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rubicon Technology stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 3.84% of Rubicon Technology worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and blanks, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.