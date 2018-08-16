RR Donnelley & Sons (RRD) Trading Up 5%

Shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) were up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $5.04. Approximately 1,323,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,043,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Several analysts recently commented on RRD shares. ValuEngine lowered RR Donnelley & Sons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Buckingham Research started coverage on RR Donnelley & Sons in a report on Monday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $350.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.22, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 32.28% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. research analysts predict that RR Donnelley & Sons Co will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. RR Donnelley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 42.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 71.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 46,704 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 5.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 452,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 5.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,554,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 87,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

About RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications company, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. The company operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. It offers commercial and digital print, direct mail, statement printing, logistics, sourcing, and digital and creative services, as well as produces and sells labels, forms, educational testing materials, inserts, and books.

