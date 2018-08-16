Royal Mail (RMG) Receives Sell Rating from Liberum Capital

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 415 ($5.29) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.71% from the stock’s current price.

RMG has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 540 ($6.89) to GBX 590 ($7.53) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 605 ($7.72) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Royal Mail to a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.38) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 420 ($5.36) to GBX 450 ($5.74) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Royal Mail to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 478.92 ($6.11).

LON:RMG opened at GBX 454.60 ($5.80) on Tuesday. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of GBX 367.80 ($4.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 575 ($7.34).

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The company reported GBX 45.50 ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 40.70 ($0.52) by GBX 4.80 ($0.06). Royal Mail had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 3.48%.

About Royal Mail

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

