Royal Gold (RGLD) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) shares fell 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $76.82 and last traded at $78.08. 25,868 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 503,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGLD. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Scotiabank set a $88.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.79.

The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $116.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.57 million. Royal Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 24.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

In related news, VP Karli S. Anderson sold 1,049 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total transaction of $94,168.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan Wenger sold 6,256 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $563,290.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,402.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,236 shares of company stock worth $4,120,565 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Royal Gold by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,830,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,668,000 after acquiring an additional 399,288 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Royal Gold by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 733,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 691,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 537,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,880,000 after acquiring an additional 143,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Royal Gold by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests. As of June 30, 2017, the company owned stream interests in 4 producing property and 2 development stage properties; and owned royalty interests in 35 producing properties, 18 development stage properties, and 135 exploration stage properties.

