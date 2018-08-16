Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,417 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,411,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,877,000 after buying an additional 35,177 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.1% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,378,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,091,000 after buying an additional 197,746 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,469,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,050,000 after buying an additional 234,476 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth about $137,973,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 673,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,310,000 after buying an additional 26,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Barclays began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.29.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $2,164,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 859,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,997,450.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 15.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCL opened at $114.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a twelve month low of $101.20 and a twelve month high of $135.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 19.31%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

