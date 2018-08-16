Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 82.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,565 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KHP Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. KHP Capital LLC now owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $36.15 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $35.93 and a 52-week high of $42.01.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

