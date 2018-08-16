Royal Bank of Canada Raises Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP.UN) Price Target to C$12.00

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$10.80 price objective (down from C$11.00) on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$11.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.53.

Shares of IIP.UN opened at C$11.16 on Wednesday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$7.31 and a 12-month high of C$10.19.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

