Royal Bank of Canada Increases Cisco Systems (CSCO) Price Target to $52.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to $52.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cisco Systems to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $58.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. Argus lifted their price target on Cisco Systems to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.48.

CSCO stock opened at $43.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $210.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Cisco Systems had a positive return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $1,514,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 490,458 shares in the company, valued at $21,222,117.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 448,858 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,191,000 after buying an additional 14,111 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 10,866 shares in the last quarter. TrueNorth Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $773,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 181,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,968,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,354 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

