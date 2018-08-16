Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Price Target to $36.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Monday morning. They currently have a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Howard Weil downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.44.

RBA opened at $37.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.67. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $38.54.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $206.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.52 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 83.95%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Karl William Werner sold 5,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $203,408.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,324.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 11,107 shares of company stock worth $392,708 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8,475.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,709,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,164 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter valued at about $28,876,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,608,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,592,000 after purchasing an additional 722,199 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 36.9% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,347,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,966,000 after purchasing an additional 363,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,852,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,198,000 after purchasing an additional 306,416 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

