Rothschild Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in NetGear, Inc. (NTGR)

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 603,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetGear were worth $37,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NetGear in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NetGear by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in NetGear in the second quarter valued at $239,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NetGear by 390.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in NetGear in the first quarter valued at $250,000.

Get NetGear alerts:

NTGR opened at $66.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.99. NetGear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.10 and a 52 week high of $78.30.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $366.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.60 million. NetGear had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. research analysts expect that NetGear, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTGR. BidaskClub lowered NetGear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. TheStreet lowered NetGear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetGear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of NetGear in a report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

In related news, Chairman Patrick Cs Lo sold 13,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $847,639.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael F. Falcon sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $33,187.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,632,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,573 shares of company stock worth $3,634,788. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NetGear Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Arlo, Connected Home, and SMB. The Arlo segment offers internet-connected products for consumers and businesses that provide security and safety.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR).

Receive News & Ratings for NetGear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetGear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.