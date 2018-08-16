Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (ROSE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ROSE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.57, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $80.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.45 million. Rosehill Resources Inc Class A had a return on equity of 69.29% and a net margin of 5.62%.

NASDAQ:ROSE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.37. 3,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,496. The firm has a market cap of $307.64 million, a P/E ratio of -46.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. Rosehill Resources Inc Class A has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $10.84.

ROSE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Rosehill Resources Inc Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rosehill Resources Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

In related news, major shareholder Principal Fund L.P. K2 sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $136,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Harry Quarls bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,189 shares in the company, valued at $431,362.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,063 shares of company stock valued at $648,810. 60.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio included 39 gross operated producing horizontal wells and 3 gross operated horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 14,762 gross acres in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin with an inventory of 530 gross operated and non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations.

