Ronald L. Havner, Jr. Acquires 13,928 Shares of General Finance Co. Common Stock (GFN) Stock

General Finance Co. Common Stock (NASDAQ:GFN) major shareholder Ronald L. Havner, Jr. purchased 13,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $187,888.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ GFN opened at $13.40 on Thursday. General Finance Co. Common Stock has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $369.25 million, a PE ratio of -53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.14.

GFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Finance Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. DA Davidson set a $13.00 price target on General Finance Co. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Finance Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. General Finance Co. Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in General Finance Co. Common Stock by 1,611.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 489,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 460,633 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in General Finance Co. Common Stock by 80.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,912,000 after buying an additional 194,615 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in General Finance Co. Common Stock by 285.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 111,158 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in General Finance Co. Common Stock in the second quarter worth approximately $931,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Finance Co. Common Stock by 218.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 32,662 shares in the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Finance Co. Common Stock

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. Its portable storage products include storage containers used in classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation by road and rail.

