Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper Purchases 788 Shares of Albireo Pharma Inc (ALBO) Stock

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) insider Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper bought 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.85 per share, with a total value of $25,097.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ALBO stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.73. 46,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,214. The company has a market cap of $372.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.23. Albireo Pharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. equities analysts expect that Albireo Pharma Inc will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 586,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,808,000 after buying an additional 276,221 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 547,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,843,000 after purchasing an additional 247,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 582.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 524,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,611,000 after purchasing an additional 447,496 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $7,328,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 109,017 shares in the last quarter. 55.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALBO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Friday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

