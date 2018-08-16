Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Buy Rating for Apple (AAPL)

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a $230.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAPL. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Macquarie reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $219.51.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $210.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $149.16 and a fifty-two week high of $210.95. The firm has a market cap of $1,020.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.16. Apple had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The business had revenue of $53.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.70%.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.86, for a total value of $3,237,772.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,410,061.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Federighi sold 47,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.50, for a total transaction of $9,917,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 412,571 shares in the company, valued at $85,608,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,066 shares of company stock worth $28,208,138. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

