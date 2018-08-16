Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 65,645 Shares of Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 65,645 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $100,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 99.6% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 112.1% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 97.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Medtronic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Medtronic to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $90.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $76.41 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.93%.

In related news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,001,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 8,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $773,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

