Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $12.60 Million Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,824 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $12,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,724,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,615,000 after purchasing an additional 235,331 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,141,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,377,000 after purchasing an additional 356,355 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,891,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,127,000 after purchasing an additional 715,086 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Boston Properties by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,629,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,012,000 after purchasing an additional 64,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Boston Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,327,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,819,000 after purchasing an additional 63,228 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.86.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $130.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.57 and a 52-week high of $132.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $664.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.92 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space totaling 50.3 million square feet and consisting of 167 office properties (including nine properties under construction), six residential properties (including four properties under construction), five retail properties and one hotel.

