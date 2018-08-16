Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $11.26 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 51.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,515 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,940 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $11,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,097,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 27.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 517,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $60,205,000 after acquiring an additional 111,906 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 9.4% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,943 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in salesforce.com by 28.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 227,540 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after acquiring an additional 50,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apertura Capital LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $153.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target (up previously from $153.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.92.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $145.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $149.35. The firm has a market cap of $106.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.11.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $40,681.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,463.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $132.00 per share, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,570,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,376,260 and have sold 589,666 shares worth $80,809,341. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.