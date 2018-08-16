RMR Group (RMR) PT Set at $89.00 by B. Riley

B. Riley set a $89.00 price target on RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for RMR Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RMR Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of RMR Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of RMR Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.00.

Get RMR Group alerts:

Shares of RMR opened at $84.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of -0.16. RMR Group has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $89.50.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 million. RMR Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 9.97%. research analysts expect that RMR Group will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMR. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in RMR Group by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RMR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in RMR Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RMR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 1,400 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.