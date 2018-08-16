Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock (RIO) Shares Gap Down to $47.75

Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock (NYSE:RIO) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $48.22, but opened at $47.75. Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock shares last traded at $47.60, with a volume of 156866 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RIO. HSBC cut Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 53.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Outfitter Advisors LTD. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. now owns 21,280 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 67,626 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock by 203.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,880 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 26,077 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto plc ADR Common Stock Company Profile (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto plc, a mining and metals company, explores for, develops, produces, and processes minerals and metals worldwide. It finds, mines, and processes mineral resources, including aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, industrial minerals (borates, titanium dioxide, and salt), iron ore, thermal and metallurgical coal, and uranium, as well as sulphuric acid, rhenium, lead carbonate, and selenium.

