Ring Energy Inc (REI) Holdings Boosted by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Ring Energy by 52.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 7.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in shares of Ring Energy by 60.3% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $11.75 on Thursday. Ring Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $17.35.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Ring Energy had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $29.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on REI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ring Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ring Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.14.

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. The company was founded by Lloyd T. Rochford and Stanley M. McCabe on July 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

