Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Realty Income Corp (O)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 556,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,579 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Realty Income were worth $29,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BP PLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $1,989,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 862,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,614,000 after purchasing an additional 40,663 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 42,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 253,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 108,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $57.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.16. Realty Income Corp has a 1 year low of $47.25 and a 1 year high of $60.05.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $328.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.95 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 25.96%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a aug 18 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.27%.

In other Realty Income news, EVP Michael R. Pfeiffer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,057.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Case sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $2,019,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,172,049.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,967 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,510. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,300 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

