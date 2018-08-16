Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 273,101 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 4,852 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $28,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Citrix Systems by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,335 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Minahan sold 11,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,227,824.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,288,789.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Calderoni sold 2,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $227,312.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 156,417 shares in the company, valued at $16,708,463.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,072 shares of company stock worth $4,046,186. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $111.40 on Thursday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.13 and a 52 week high of $116.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The cloud computing company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 64.77% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $742.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $103.00 EPS. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.21.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

