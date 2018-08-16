Rheinmetall (RHM) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been assigned a €110.00 ($125.00) target price by Nord/LB in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RHM. Cfra set a €130.00 ($147.73) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €117.00 ($132.95) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Commerzbank set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €118.00 ($134.09) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($131.82) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €116.06 ($131.89).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Shares of ETR:RHM traded up €0.38 ($0.43) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €94.08 ($106.91). 120,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,244. Rheinmetall has a 1 year low of €71.11 ($80.81) and a 1 year high of €116.80 ($132.73).

Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.