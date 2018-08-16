Rexnord Corp (RXN) Position Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 252,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,251 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $7,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RXN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,166,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,056,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,025,000 after acquiring an additional 545,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,629,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,129,000 after acquiring an additional 467,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexnord by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,267,000 after acquiring an additional 361,463 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Rexnord stock opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Rexnord Corp has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Rexnord had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $503.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Rexnord Corp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on RXN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Monday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

