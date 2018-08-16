Reviewing Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) & Novocure (NVCR)

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: NVCR) and Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and Novocure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandem Diabetes Care $107.60 million 16.33 -$73.03 million ($12.87) -2.57 Novocure $177.03 million 19.18 -$61.66 million ($0.70) -52.21

Novocure has higher revenue and earnings than Tandem Diabetes Care. Novocure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tandem Diabetes Care, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and Novocure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandem Diabetes Care -92.85% N/A -51.68% Novocure -26.99% -52.34% -20.57%

Volatility & Risk

Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novocure has a beta of 3.1, meaning that its stock price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.2% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of Novocure shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Novocure shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tandem Diabetes Care and Novocure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandem Diabetes Care 0 1 8 0 2.89 Novocure 0 1 4 0 2.80

Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus target price of $26.17, suggesting a potential downside of 20.78%. Novocure has a consensus target price of $36.20, suggesting a potential downside of 0.96%. Given Novocure’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Novocure is more favorable than Tandem Diabetes Care.

Summary

Novocure beats Tandem Diabetes Care on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:flex insulin delivery system that includes t:flex pump, its 480-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set; t:slim X2 with G5 integration; and Tandem Device Updater, a PC and Mac-compatible tool that allows users to update their pump's software. In addition, the company offers t:connect diabetes management application, a cloud-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display therapy management data from the pump and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; t:lock cartridge and infusion set products; and various pump accessories. Its products in development include automated insulin delivery systems; t:slim X2 with Basal IQ; t:slim X2 with control IQ; t:sport insulin delivery system; and connected (mobile) health mobile application. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Novocure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited is a commercial-stage oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a cancer treatment centered on a therapy called TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Its TTFields delivery system is used for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) and to advance programs testing of TTFields in multiple solid tumor indications through its clinical pipeline. In addition to its clinical and commercial progress in GBM, it is planning or conducting clinical trials evaluating the use of TTFields in brain metastases, non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer and mesothelioma. TTFields are delivered through a portable, medical device. The complete delivery system, which is designed to allow patients to go about their daily activities while receiving continuous cancer treatment, includes a portable electric field generator, transducer arrays, rechargeable batteries and accessories.

