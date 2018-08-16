Reviewing SES (SGBAF) & XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR (XTEPY)

XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS: SGBAF) and SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR and SES, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A SES 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR and SES’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR $756.79 million 1.73 $60.40 million $2.72 21.67 SES $2.30 billion 2.97 $673.77 million $1.37 14.95

SES has higher revenue and earnings than XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR. SES is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. SES does not pay a dividend. XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR and SES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR N/A N/A N/A SES N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SES beats XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

XTEP Intl HOLDI/ADR Company Profile

Xtep International Holdings Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sportswear primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including footwear, apparel, and accessory products primarily under the Xtep brand. It is also involved in the trading of sportswear. As of December 31, 2016, the company had approximately 6,000 retail stores; and 250 Xtep kids brand POS. It also offers its products online. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China. Xtep International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Group Success Investments Limited.

SES Company Profile

SES S.A. provides satellite and ground communication solutions to connect and enable broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution, and occasional use and full-time content contribution and distribution services. The company also provides cloud-scale connectivity solutions; satellite-enabled communications and network services for mobile and broadband customers; network infrastructure and services, and mobile backhaul solutions for telecom and mobile network operators; broadband connectivity solutions to maritime customers; satellite-enabled mobility solutions; network connection solutions to data, assets, and people for oil and gas, mining, hydro, and wind and solar energy companies; and critical connectivity solutions for defense, civil, and humanitarian operations. It operates through a fleet of approximately 50 satellites in geostationary earth orbit and 12 in medium earth orbit. The company was formerly known as SES Global S.A. and changed its name to SES S.A. in 2006. SES S.A. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Grevenmacher, Luxembourg.

